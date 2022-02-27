Homrich & Berg Has $668,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,509,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $95.93 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

