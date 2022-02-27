ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $119.90 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

