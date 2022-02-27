AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

