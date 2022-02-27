UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,520,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237,514 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.41% of Yandex worth $678,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. StockNews.com raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

