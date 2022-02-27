UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Comcast worth $1,373,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,081,793,000 after buying an additional 1,153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

