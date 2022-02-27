Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

MRNA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock valued at $72,923,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.