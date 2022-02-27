JB Capital LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after buying an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

