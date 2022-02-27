Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $306.66 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.51 and its 200 day moving average is $399.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.