Homrich & Berg Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after purchasing an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 346,984 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $119.94 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $111.50 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.