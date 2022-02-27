JB Capital LLC Invests $276,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME opened at $129.87 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

