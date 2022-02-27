Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.

