Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 321.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Digital Turbine worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

