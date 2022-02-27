Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

