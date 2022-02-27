Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $588.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $604.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

