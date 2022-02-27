National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Celanese worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 144.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Celanese by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 212,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Celanese by 227.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 204,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

