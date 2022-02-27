Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

