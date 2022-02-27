Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,796 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

BABA stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.