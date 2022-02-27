First Command Bank Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. 110,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,613. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.45 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.