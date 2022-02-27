First Command Bank Purchases Shares of 3,831 iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. First Command Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISCV. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA ISCV traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 146,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

