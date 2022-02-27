Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $22.35 Million Investment in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,346,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 7.01% of Innovate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VATE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 196,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,818. Innovate Corp has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Innovate Profile (Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovate (NYSE:VATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.