Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $22.35 Million Investment in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,346,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 7.01% of Innovate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VATE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 196,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,818. Innovate Corp has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

