JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3,765.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 87,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,157,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

