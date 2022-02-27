JB Capital LLC Invests $261,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

ANTM stock opened at $453.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.52 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

