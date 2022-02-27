Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $26.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $26,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.