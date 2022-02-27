Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

RSG stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.