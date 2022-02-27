Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,478,000 after purchasing an additional 870,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

