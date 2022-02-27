Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 385 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after buying an additional 141,971 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 115,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.