Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 36.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

NYSE ABC traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.92. 1,082,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

