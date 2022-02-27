Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,254,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,989,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,832,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,875,109. The company has a market capitalization of $603.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

