Comerica Bank Sells 8,845 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of National Vision worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in National Vision by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.25 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

