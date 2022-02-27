Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Comerica worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

