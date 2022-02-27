NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 343,853 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of NOV worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.93 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NOV Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.