Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
