Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 417,256 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

