HM Payson & Co. Has $34,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accolade by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,416 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 303.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 43.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

