Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $89.71

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,592,570. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,257. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

