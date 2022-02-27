Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to post $112.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.73 million and the lowest is $110.73 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $502.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $510.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $547.33 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $559.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 551,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

