Konomi Network Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $834,816.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,217,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

