BitBall (BTB) Trading 28% Higher Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.61 million and $117,414.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.59 or 0.99963323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00073658 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00295960 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

