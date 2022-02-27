EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $372.95 Million

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $372.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00005583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,171,683 coins and its circulating supply is 981,585,457 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

