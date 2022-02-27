VPR Management LLC Invests $6.34 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 948,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,287,000 after acquiring an additional 148,810 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,779,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,681,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

