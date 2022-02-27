Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.09. 5,870,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

