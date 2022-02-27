Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after buying an additional 110,538 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.44. 351,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,237 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,051. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.