HM Payson & Co. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 774,277 shares of company stock valued at $133,875,930. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp upped their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

