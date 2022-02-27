HM Payson & Co. Sells 36 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $312.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

