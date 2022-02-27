LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

