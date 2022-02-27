First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 350 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $6,861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $6,692,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

