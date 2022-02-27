First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 350 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 58.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

