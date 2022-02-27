Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $58,895,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 94.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $15,803,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

RY opened at $110.49 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $84.98 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

