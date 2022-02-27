Badger DAO Price Tops $8.13 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00020901 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $101.90 million and $4.93 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

