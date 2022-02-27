TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $161.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TEL traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.71. 1,042,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

